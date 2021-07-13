Gambia Registers 46 New Cases of Covid-19

The Gambia over the weekend registered forty-six (46) new cases of COVID 19, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand three hundred and twenty-eight.

Two (2) cases out of the 46 absconded from COVID-19 treatment centres. The cases are 30 males and 16 females with a median age of 37.5 years.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty-five.

This is the 339th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has two hundred and twenty-nine active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said three hundred and one new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said forty-six (46) tested positive representing a 15.3% positivity test rate.

Four (4) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 4 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation.

He said eight (8) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy. No new contacts have been traced.