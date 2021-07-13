Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Task New Coach to Win Silverware

13 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Newly appointed SC Kiyovu head coach Francis Christian Haringingo has been tasked to win at least one trophy next season, according to the club spokesperson, and Secretary General Omar Munyengabe.

The former Mukura and Police coach joined SC Kiyovu following the departure of former coach Étienne Ndayiragije at the end of the season.

Haringingo was sacked by Police after a poor run of results last season.

"Haringingo signed a one-year deal but it can be renewed depending on how the team performs next season. The major task for the coach is to take back the club to its glory days when we challenged for trophies," Munyengabe said

In 2018, Haringingo won the Peace Cup with Huye based side Mukura after defeating Rayon Sports FC in the final on penalties.

Haringingo had been at Police FC for two years. He took the team to third place in the first season but couldn't repeat the good performance in his second season and Police finished fourth.

The Mumena-based side finished in ninth place last season.

