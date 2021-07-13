Kenya: IEBC Selection Panel Probes Irene Keino Over Hurried EACC Exit in 2015

13 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Vice-Chairperson Irene Keino was on Tuesday put to task over her controversial resignation from the anti-graft agency in 2015 hours after members of a tribunal appointed to investigate her were sworn in.

Keino is among 36 candidates who are eyeing the IEBC commissioner post whose seats fell vacant when four commissioners resigned in 2017.

Appearing before a seven-member selection panel, Keino cited loss of public confidence as the reason she had to leave the agency.

"I was guided by the Constitution and the Law, a body needs to have confidence and by the time I was leaving, the public confidence had been eroded, I, therefore, decided to resign," she said.

Keino distanced herself from reports that linked her resignation to a parliamentary report that found ethical consideration for her removal from office alongside then EACC Chairperson Mumo Matemo.

"My understanding is that the removal was not exercised," Keino said.

She resigned barely a month after Parliament passed a motion to eject her and less than 24 hours after the president formed a tribunal led by Justice Jonathan Bowen Havelock to look into their conduct.

Responding to the concern of her suitability to hold office despite the ethical irregularities, Keino noted that all avenues ought to be exhausted before ruling out her suitability for appointment.

"I think that all avenues and appeals have to be exhausted for all fairness," she told the panel.

Keino said it was no longer tenable to continue serving at EACC without the full confidence of stakeholders.

Initially, she had linked the efforts to force EACC commissioners to resign to the Anglo Leasing cases and investigations on the Sh8 billion Karen land grab suit.

Other cases she mentioned include the Mumias Sugar case, the Geothermal Development Corporation case and matters relating to the EACC head office, Integrity Centre, and its relationship with the Deposit Protection Fund Board.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X