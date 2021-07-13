South Sudan/Djibouti: Emerging Stars to Face Djibouti, South Sudan in Cecafa Challenge Cup

13 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's Emerging Stars have been drawn in Pool C and will face Djibouti and South Sudan in the CECAFA Under-23 Challenge Cup set to be staged in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia from this weekend.

Stars have been training for the last one month getting ready for the tournament which will be switched to an Under-23 format from this year.

Each team is allowed to field up to a maximum of three overage players for the tournament. Stars' tactician Stanley Okumbi has included Ulinzi Stars' Harun Mwale, Wazito's Bernard Ochieng and Tusker FC's Boniface Muchiri.

CECAFA Senior Challenge Groups:

Group A: Uganda, Tanzania, DR Congo

Group B: Ethiopia (hosts), Burundi, Eritrea

Group C: Djibouti, South Sudan, Kenya

