Kenya: Crowd Puller Kenya 7s Not Affected By Absence of Fans in Tokyo Olympics

Kurume — With the Kenya Sevens team used to play in the presence of fans, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games they will not have that advantage as no fans will be allowed in the Tokyo Stadium due to the effect of COVID-19.

However, speaking after the team's first session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Center in Japan, Kenya 7s captain Andrew Amonde, who will be featuring in his second Olympic Games said that will not affect the team's outcome.

Shujaa popular in the world due to their participation in the World Sevens Series, will open their campaign against rivals USA that is coached by former Kenya employer Mike Friday on July 26.

They will then take on another rival, fellow Africans South Africa before wrapping Pool C with a tie against Ireland and Amonde called on his charges to collect maximum points in the group that will guarantee them a place in the quarter finals.

"We have done our research as a team, the technical bench has done a commendable job, they have tried to know what we need to be aware of so as to improve our game ahead of the Olympics," Amonde one of the most experienced players in the team underscored.

He added, "the conditions are different this time because of COVID-19. We are used to play infront of fans who motivate us but now at the Olympics, we will not have that privilege but that is not something to worry about since, we have switched our mentality to that because even in the local games we play without fans, so for us it will not affect us since we will be focusing on our opponents."