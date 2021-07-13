Kenya: Havi Held at DCI for Questioning Over Assault of LSK's Mercy Wambua

Nairobi — Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi was on Tuesday arrested by agents for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over impending assault charges.

Havi was picked at his offices in Nairobi a day after LSK Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua filed a complaints with the police saying she had been assaulted by the outspoken leader of the LSK.

"We are here at DCI headquarters with my client who is finalising her statement with the detectives," Steve Ogola, Wambua's lawyer told Capital FM News.

LSK Vice-President Carolyne Kamende said Havi said was arrested at his office in Westlands and whisked to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices along Kiambu road.

Havi dismissed the assault claims saying Wambua forced her way into the boardroom uninvited while they were having a meeting.

"Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions," he stated.

Wambua said she had her right arm and finger hurt during a scuffle when she stormed the meeting.

"He was there with legitimate council members allied to him as well as a team calling themselves caretaker members. Other legitimate council members joined online," she said.

Wambua said Havi attacked her after she had sat down at the meeting and opened her laptop, having refused to leave as ordered.

"It was embarrassing and I was assaulted. This is wrong," she said, adding: " I have also filled the P3 form for further police action."

Havi and Wambua have had a long running tussle with the former declaring the latter sacked in October 2020 over claims she was part of a cartel that had embezzeled the society's money.

A divided council voted to reinstate her in office.