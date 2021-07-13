Mozambique: Demobilisation Reaches Tete

The demobilisation and disarming of the Renamo militia advanced into the western province of Tete on 30 June.

According to a report on Radio Mozambique, there are 368 former Renamo fighters to be demobilised at the Monjo base in the Tete district of Moatize. The demobilisation here will continue until 14 July.

Demobilisation began in October 2019, and so far nine Renamo military bases have been dismantled - five in Sofala province (Savane, Muxungue, Maringue, Inhaminga and Chemba), one in Inhambane (Mabote), and three in Manica (Barue, Tambara and Mossurize).

By the end of June, a total of 2,307 former Renamo fighters had been demobilised. According to the Renamo leadership, what are euphemistically referred to as its "residual forces" are 5,221 strong. But this number is considered by some to be a considerable exaggeration.

After they hand over their weapons, the Renamo demobilised return to their home areas (or anywhere else they wish to go). They are registered so that they can enjoy the rights envisaged for the former fighters under the peace agreement signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in August 2016.

At the accommodation centres, they are provided with various services, such as the issuing of identity documents, birth certificates, and tax numbers. They are also assisted in opening bank accounts and are provided with pre-paid SIM cards for mobile phones.

Secretary of State for Tete province, Elisa Zacarias, urged citizens to facilitate the integration into society of the Renamo demobilised, and give them opportunities to participate in productive and training projects.

Renamo Secretary-General Andre Majibire, who is also the Renamo representative on the Commission on Military Affairs, set up under the dialogue between the government and Renamo, expressed satisfaction at witnessing another stage in implementing the peace agreement. He foresaw difficulties in the social integration of the former fighters in their zones of origin, but challenged them to overcome them, and declared that they could count on the support of the local authorities.