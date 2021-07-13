Mozambique: France Supports Fight Against Money Laundering

The Bank of Mozambique and the French Embassy on 1 July signed a memorandum of understanding, under which France will donate €500,000 (about US$592,000) to support the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

At the signing ceremony, the governor of the Bank of Mozambique, Rogerio Zandamela, said he believed that, with the signing of this memorandum, the conditions had been established to identify and mitigate activities related to the illicit circulation of capital in the country. "We are aware that our financial system is exposed to the risks of money laundering and of financing terrorism, which makes it imperative that we increasingly strengthen the mechanisms to identify and combat this evil", he declared.

Zandamela wanted the central bank to adopt a regulatory framework in line with the current challenges, and with the strategic orientation to implement a more effective and comprehensive monitoring system.

Speaking to reporters, French ambassador David Izzo said he hopes that, with this support, the Mozambican banking system will become more robust and prepared to control illicit flows of capital intended for terrorist groups. "This cooperation with the Bank of Mozambique is at the heart of our support against terrorism", he said. "We know that there is no terrorism without finance and that there are links between the trafficking of all kinds in which transfers of money are not screened".