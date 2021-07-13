Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Four Cases Recorded Out of 1 024 Pcr Tests

13 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

GIS: 12 July 21- The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 1 024 PCR tests as at 18 00 hrs this afternoon.

- One case was detected at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of the SSRN Hospital. The epidemiological link has already been established.

- One case was recorded through ongoing Contact Tracing exercises.

- One person was tested on Day 10 in quarantine.

- One case was detected through routine screening of a patient upon admission to a ward at Dr. B. Cheong Hospital.

1 564 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and 1 169 of them considered cured have returned home.

To date, there are 374 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

