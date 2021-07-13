Kenya: Rogue Police 'Protecting' Fugitive Officer Wanted for Two Murders

Fugitive police officer Caroline Jemutai Kangogo could have been involved in shady dealings with fellow police officers and investigators suspect that she is being protected by rogue members of the service.

The Nation has learnt of an intricate web of rogue officers operating under two syndicates in the Rift Valley, one of which Cpl Kangogo was part of.

The syndicates, according to police officers privy to the investigations, and who did not want to be named, are involved in robberies, extortion, and protection of politicians and business people in Nakuru, Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kericho and other towns in the Rift Valley.

An officer told the Nation that there was more to the killings of John Ogweno on Monday last week and Peter Ndwiga the next day.

Constable Ogweno was found murdered inside his vehicle at the Kasarani Police Station in Nakuru, while Mr Ndwiga was found slain in a hotel room in Kiambu on Tuesday.

"There is a group of police officers baying for her blood and there is one that is protecting her and this is why she has not been seen," the officer said.

And while the murder of Mr Ogweno was blamed entirely on Cpl Kangogo, whose whereabouts were still unknown by press time, the Nation has established that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating at least four people who may have been involved.

Among them was Mr Ndwiga, a former police officer who ran a security company that operates in Juja.

Rogue colleagues

On the day Sergeant Joseph Ologe found PC Ogweno's bullet-ridden body inside his Toyota Corolla (KBV 735U) at the Police Station, Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Anthony Sunguti said detectives had reason to believe Mr Ogweno could have died at the hands of one or several people.

He revealed that the killing may have been an inside job, and that police officers may have been involved.

"Some of the people she has been communicating with are senior officers and some dangerous criminals who are being pursued by the police," Mr Sunguti said.

Another source at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Juja said the belief that Mr Ndwiga and PC Ogweno may have been romantically involved with Cpl Kangogo was a smokescreen, and that there was more to the murders of the two men.

"What needs to be done now is to protect Cpl Kangogo from her rogue colleagues - some of whom are senior members of the police service - so that once she is arrested, she can give the real account of what happened," the officer said.

He said Mr Ndwiga helped Cpl Kangogo to escape to Kiambu on the day PC Ogweno was murdered.

"Her house was left open, her phone was found at the scene of PC Ogweno's murder and a receipt bearing her name was found in Mr Ndwiga's pockets," the officer said.

"A police officer of her calibre would know better than leaving clues all over. Why also would she use her ATM card to pay for meals and accommodation if she is indeed trying to conceal her whereabouts?"