Kenya: Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect, Save 6-Year-Old Girl

13 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Pius Maundu

Traffic police officers in Makueni County Monday night rescued a child who had been abducted in Kilifi County and arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

The suspect, Sarah Sensoria, who is also known as Shantel and Cynthia Chepkorir, was travelling alongside a six-year-old in a Nairobi-bound bus.

They would have entered the city if police officers acting on a tip-off did not flag down the bus at the last roadblock along the busy highway in Makindu township.

The police officers identified the girl and arrested the suspect in an operation they celebrated as a major breakthrough towards foiling the stealing of babies, a crime that has been on the rise across the country in latter days.

According to Geoffrey Chege, the conductor of the Quick Bus, the two had boarded the bus at Mwembe Tayari terminus in Mombasa at 3pm on Monday.

"The suspect claims that the minor was being mistreated by her parents and was not even attending school that is why she had decided to take to her rural home in Siaya County," Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said.

"The suspect is being held in police custody awaiting collection of both by DCI Kilifi North for identification, further interrogations and possible legal action," the police boss added.

