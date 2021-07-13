Kenya Lionesses Fall to Rwanda in Afrobasket Qualifier

Kigali — Kenya started her 2021 Fiba AfroBasket women's qualifiers campaign on a low note after the hosts clinched a 77-45 win on the first day of the tournament here at the iconic Kigali Arena Monday.

Playing at home, the host nation sent a strong signal of its intention to make it to the 25th edition of the continental showpiece in Yaounde, Cameroon in September after outscoring Kenya 23-18, 10-12, 25-02 and 19-13.

At the beginning, the Lionesses roared, breaking off with a seven-point lead with Christine Akinyi scoring the first two points and another highlight three-point shot from Melissa Akinyi in the ninth minute. But the tactical Rwandese came from behind fighting to lead the first quarter 23-18.

The second quarter was explosive as Kenya tried to make a comeback, but Rwanda's Romanian based Henderson Tierra Monay, Sifa Ineza, and Bella Murekatete strengthened their defence and maintained the lead throughout the rest of the game.

Efforts by Spain-based Mercy Wanyama to launch long range shots in the basket in the third quarter to catch up with the opponents did not yield much as Rwanda seized control.

"Today was not a good day but being the first game, we have time to go back to the drawing board. We failed on execution as our players abandoned our game plan. But we are optimistic," said Mike Opel, the Lionesses assistant coach.

Kenya's Mercy Wanyama posted a team-high of 12 points, with Felmas Koranga being the other player to post a double-figure score for the Team Lioness.

Kenya team captain Rose Ouma said that the loss is an early wake up call for the players, adding that they have a chance of redeeming themselves.

"Definitely we lost many opportunities since we did not do as we had planned. We started off well in the first minutes and we know what we did wrong. We will correct our mistakes," she said.

The Kenya side was largely wasteful on the offensive and rebounds, while the coaching staff will have a task at hand in addressing a sloppy possession game going into their second qualifying game on Tuesday.

Rwandan coach Cheikh Sarr acknowledged Kenya as a strong team saying that his team was nervous at first, but he managed their emotions.

"We managed the emotions and changed our defence at the early moments of the match and our players owned the game," he said

On Tuesday, the Lionesses will face newcomers South Sudan, who lost to Egypt 95-65, while Rwanda take on the qualifiers favourites Egypt.

The winner of this tournament will join Cape Verde (Zone Two qualifiers winners), who became the first team to qualify for 2021 Women's AfroBasket joining hosts Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and Mozambique.