Namibia: Venaani Calls for Intervention in Eswatini

13 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani has called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to intervene in Eswatini.

Venaani said in a statement that Nandi-Ndaitwah and the regional body should intervene by initiating a process of mediation between the monarchy and the leaders of the protest, as well as to commit themselves to strengthening human rights promotion and protection, and guaranteeing the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly. International news organisations said 27 people died last week during pro-democracy protests in the region's last absolute monarchy.

King Mswati III, Eswatini's longtime ruler known for his extravagant lifestyle, is facing some of the biggest protests of his 35-year reign. The tiny nation is currently facing a shortage of fuel, food and the largest protests the country has seen in its 50 years of independence. Amnesty International reported that state security forces have killed protesters, and dozens of others have been tortured, detained or abducted. There have also been reports of the military and police firing live rounds at protesters, as well as internet blackouts.

Protests in Eswatini were sparked by the death of alleged police brutality victim Thabani Nkomonye earlier in June. The 25-year-old was a final-year law student at the University of Eswatini, and was allegedly killed by police who also tried to hide his death and tamper with evidence.

Last week, demonstrators in Eswatini took to the streets to demand reforms. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with cars torched, shops looted and roads blocked. Activists have

reported several fatalities and scores of injuries as law-enforcement personnel pushed back against protesters.

"It is in the best interest of not only the Emaswati people, but also the southern African regional bloc as a whole that democratic consolidation is ensured," Venaani said on Friday.

Furthermore, while he welcomes the recent efforts of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security to embark on a fact-finding mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini, the opposition leader said it is undeniably clear that there exists an urgent need for the organ to return to the country as the situation is extremely delicate, and tension continues to grow. "Although it has now been reported to be calmer, we remain concerned at the potential for further unrest," he stated.

Venaani then appealed to the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security chairperson Mokgweetsi Masisi to ensure that all stakeholders address their differences through inclusive and meaningful engagement.

Masisi was also urged to ensure that human rights are upheld. Moreover, he reminded the government of Eswatini of their obligation that bound them to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which speaks to the protection of peaceful protests. Thus, the authorities ought to comply with human rights principles in restoring order and the rule of law in the country.

"They are particularly obligated to minimise any use of force in the policing of protests," Venaani noted.

"The authorities are encouraged to act within the bounds of the law and to desist

from the arbitrary use of force, as stipulated

by the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law-Enforcement Officials," he added.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X