South Africa: This Week - Mandela Day, Climate Justice and the Ingonyama Trust

analysis

This week, civil society looks at what you can do for Mandela Day, sustainability experts discuss climate justice, Sadag offers free support and the impact of the Ingonyama Trust on land tenure rights is debated by land activists.

On Tuesday 13 July the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) will be hosting their free weekly support group for postnatal depression from 10am to 12pm. For more information and to RSVP contact Aadila on 079 252 1087. On Thursday 15 July they will be hosting their weekly Depression and Anxiety support group from 6pm to 7.30pm which is also free. For more info and to RSVP call Zia on 082 703 286. If you would like to know more information about Sadag Support Groups visit their website here.

On Wednesday 14 July from 3pm to 5pm, the Climate Justice Charter Movement will be hosting a panel debate on the rolling blackouts and current Eskom crisis, titled: "What alternatives for the Deep Just Transition?" On the panel will be Mark Swilling -- Professor of Sustainable Development in the School of Public Leadership, University of Stellenbosch; Janet Cherry -- Professor in the Development Studies Department, Researcher and Policy Co-ordinator at South African...