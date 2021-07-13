South Africa: Parliament Sends Its Deepest Condolences to the Passing of Dr Ben Ngubane

13 July 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, send their heartfelt condolences on the passing on of Dr. Ben Ngubane, due to Covid-19 related complications yesterday.

Dr. Ben Ngubane, born in 1941, served the country in different capacities, including as the Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology in former President Mandela's cabinet, Premier of Kwa Zulu-Natal and as Chairperson of the boards of ESKOM and SABC.

Said the Presiding Officers: "Dr. Ngubane's rich history includes the pivotal role he played in the drafting of the constitution that marks 25 years this year. He was part of the CODESA working group to deliberate on the constitutional principles. He was a peace-loving South African and demonstrated impeccable negotiation skills during the 1993 political unrests between the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). We will remember him for his humility, commitment to serve the country and steadfastness in standing up for peace."

Parliament extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, his political home, Inkatha Freedom Party and all whose life he touched.

