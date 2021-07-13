South Africa: Government Communications Condemns Alex FM Destruction

13 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Government Communication and Information System condemns the violent riots which left business properties damaged and looted in KZN and Gauteng. The media industry did not escape the violent action and GCIS is outraged that Alex FM, a well-known community radio station, has been subjected to acts of criminality that has led to the radio station being taken off the airwaves.

GCIS Acting Director-General, Michael Currin, said: "Today is a sad day for Alex FM and the community at large after its broadcast equipment and related items were looted. The radio station has been serving the Alex community faithfully for about 27 years and is the voice of the residents of Alexandra. We are equally livid that just two days ago, a SABC news crew was robbed of their equipment while covering protests in Alexandra. The violence, looting and destruction to property needs to stop now! Violence is never an answer. The media plays a crucial role to the economic and political development of citizens and it creates a broad range of information to stimulate citizens on the various developmental issues in their country."

"South African media is a platform to amplify voice, facilitate meaningful participation, and foster social change. We need to work together to build our country. We cannot destroy what we have worked so hard to build," added Currin.

Every South African has a role to play in restoring calm to those areas that have been affected by violence. Religious leaders, traditional leaders, trade unions, businesses, community organisations and political parties are called to help to calm the situation. Calm and order will be restored so that the task of rebuilding this country and creating a better life for its people continues. The government encourages members of the public to report incitement and acts of violence to the police by calling 08600 1011. Remember COVID-19 is still with us, we still need to protect ourselves by wearing a mask, keep social distancing and wash or sanitize our hands. #It's in your hands

