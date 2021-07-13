Liberia: Health Workers to Take Ebola. Vaccine

13 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark N. Mengonfia

The government of Liberia and its partner- the World Health Organization said they will begin administering Ebola vaccination to health workers, Immigration and members of Liberia Drugs Enforcement officers working near the borders of Guiana.

Three health authorities Benjamin Vonhm, Medical Specialist at National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), Adolphus Clarke, Program Manager Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Ministry of Health, and Abdullahi Sule World Health Organization (WHO) focus persons on immunization appeared on LBS morning program, Monday July 12, 2021 and informed the public that the over four thousand persons, will be vaccinated to protect Liberia when it comes to preventing the Ebola Virus Disease, which broke out in Guinea.

The health workers said the vaccination of the over 4,000 persons is expected to start within two weeks.

According to the health authorities, the vaccination is intended for health workers in both public and private health centers in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties.

Montserrado County is partly included because health workers from the Redemption hospital.

Accordingly, the process is intended to put Liberia at better prevention as it relate to the case of the Ebola Virus in Guinea.

Health care providers will be trained and will willingly take the vaccination.

Mr. Clarke, Program Manager Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Ministry of Health said when the first does of the Ebola vaccination is given, it takes 56 days for the send does to be taken

Clarke added that given the quantity of the consignment of the vaccine they received, it was important for them to have listed priority adding that it was important to have focused on those health workers and those who have interaction with across borders of Liberia.

For his part, Abdullahi Sule, World Health Organization (WHO) focus person on immunization said although all of the vaccines that are being administered are good and also are preventive.

Also speaking, Benjamin Vonhm, Medical Specialist at National Public Health Institute (NPHIL) encouraged the individuals of interest to not take the vaccine lightly because they need to be strong to help others in terms of the ongoing fight.

