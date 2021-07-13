Nigeria: Three Bankers Arrested Over Alleged N51.9 Million Fraud

Abuja — The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday arrested three bankers for an alleged case of conspiracy, stealing, forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.

A statement issued by EFCC said the suspects, Kagha Emmanuel Uchenna, Okoro Chinasom Davidson and Egbogu Emmanuel Obiora, who are employees of one of the new generation banks, allegedly conspired and defrauded a customer of the bank of the sum of N51, 978, 883. 37.

Investigations revealed that the trio forged the signature and National Identification Management (NIM) number slip of the customer, activated his mobile banking application and fraudulently withdrew the money.

The commission said the suspects, who were arrested on July 7, 2021 at the Nsukka, Enugu branch of the bank, volunteered statements and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.