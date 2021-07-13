South Africa: The Government Must Move Its Promises From Podium Rhetoric to Visible Programmes to Tackle Growing Poverty

12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bongani Mahlangu

Those who sit on the negative end of the inequality divide are unable to generate income surplus to lock away into a financial buffer for 'rainy days'. These households live from hand to mouth. Not one cent of a month's income reaches the payday of the following month.

South Africa's poor and blue-collar workers continue to see a rapid decline in their purchasing and bargaining power, and an increase in household debt, as a direct consequence of declining national economic fortunes. This section of society, predominately African in demographic and a majority in number, are spectators in a country with weak fiscal buffers, as confessed by Treasury in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework Technical Guidelines 2021. The household income of this group is suffering rapid erosion due to debt, inflation, unemployment and no savings.

South Africa ended 2019 in a technical recession -- defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in a country's productivity, measured as gross domestic product. In the following year, 2020, came the virus Covid-19 to our shores with the subsequent (economic) lockdown that was loud on saving lives, but low on protecting livelihoods.

Lockdown meant a persistent loss of jobs, as captured by Statistics South Africa...

