Zimbabwe: Police Officer Arrested With Mbanje Remanded in Custody

13 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashonaland East Bureau

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer who was caught with 143,95 kgs of loose dagga on Thursday last week in Marondera, appeared in court yesterday on unlawful possession or use of dangerous drugs charges.

Berlin Dombodzvuku, a ZRP officer stationed at Support Unit Zulu Troop, appeared before Marondera magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Munemo, who denied him bail and remanded him to July 26.

Dombodzvuku was arrested after police detectives received a tip-off that he was carrying the dangerous drug in a Toyota Sienta vehicle he was driving along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

He failed to stop at a mounted roadblock along the same road, prompting fellow officers to give chase.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

