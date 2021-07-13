Zimbabwe: Government Reviews Checkpoint Times

13 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farai Dauramanzi

In an effort to reduce the congestion that has been experienced in the last two days, especially at major roadblocks along Seke Road and Mabvuku turn-off, Government has reviewed the checkpoint times.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the review of the lockdown measures via a Tweet saying that the move was meant to facilitate the movement of essential workers.

"The current enforcement of lockdown measures has been reviewed. Roadblocks will only start after the rush hours of 0630 to 1000.

"Between 1000 and 1530 there will be roadblocks whose purpose is to enforce the lockdown and keep people safe. Curfew remains 1830-0600," tweeted Mr Mangwana.

The review of the lockdown measures comes at a time when many workers have expressed disappointments over delays at police checkpoints as authorities battle to enforce Covid-19 lockdown measures that are meant to control the spread of the deadly virus.

