Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Mourns Haritatos

President Mnangagwa has mourned the death of Zanu PF Central Committee member and former Muzvezve Member of Parliament, Cde Peter Haritatos, describing him as a 'reliable, loyal and committed patriot.'

Cde Haritatos popularly, known as "Baba George" for his conversance in the Shona language, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications at a local hospital in Harare last Saturday at the age of 77.

In a statement this morning, President Mnangagwa said the death of Cde Haritatos due to Covid-19 related complications further highlighted how dangerous and widespread the disease had become in the country.

"No one is safe from it until everyone is safe," he said. "A senior member of the Central Committee of our party Zanu PF and former legislator for Muzvezve, the death of Cde Haritatos has robbed our nation of a reliable, loyal and committed patriot with a warm and generous heart towards his fellow compatriots."

Cde Haritatos was father to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos.