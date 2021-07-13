Zimbabwe: Chibi Turn Off Smart City Planning Goes a Gear Up

Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) is forging ahead with plans to create a smart city at Chibi Turn Off Business Centre, in a landmark development expected to leverage growth on the nearby Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

The planned smart city is being developed with assistance from the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe, which is the financial advisor in the project set to transform the business centre into a major urban settlement.

Chivi RDC chief executive Mr Tariro Matavire said the local authority was awaiting the smart city planning to get Government's nod.

Mr Matavire said his local authority anticipated high investor interest in the planned smart city, which will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe.

He said existing property owners at the sprawling business centre will be compensated with operating space in new modern structures that will be built after demolition of their structures by new investors.

There are high prospects of increased investor interest to set up businesses at strategic areas around Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in the wake of completion of the water body's much anticipated development master plan.

The master plan now awaits Cabinet nod and it is expected to open floodgates for investment in and around the water body, with a domino effect on surrounding areas such as Chibi Turn Off, Sese, Maringire, Zivuku, Museva, Ngundu, Lundi and Rutenga, all located along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway.

Three years ago, President Mnangagwa designated Chibi Turn Off as a business centre, setting the stage for its rapid growth and expansion into a modern urban settlement.