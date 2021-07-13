Angola: CAR President Faustin Touadéra Ends Visit, Returns Home

12 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Touadéra, left Luanda this Monday afternoon, after having a private meeting with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

At the Luanda international airport "4 de Fevereiro" the CAR President did not provide any information to the press about the closed-door meeting.

The visiting Head of State received farewell greeting from the minister of Foreign Affairs, Teté António, among other individuals.

The Angolan President, as the current chairman of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), of which the Central African Republic (CAR) is part, has been pushing for peace and stability in that country.

Last month, the Angolan President advocated in New York (US), at a session of the UN Security Council, the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic.

He also requested international support for the government of that African country, in order to equip its armed forces and create conditions to ensure internal stability, after the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping forces.

This year, Luanda has already hosted two mini-summits of Heads of State and Government for peace in CAR, a country that has been experiencing periods of violence since 2013, after the overthrow of then President François Bozizé, by armed groups of the Seleka ethnic group.

The Central African Republic is bordered to the north by Chad, to the northeast by Sudan, to the east by South Sudan, to the south by Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and to the west by Cameroon.

