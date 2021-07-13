Liberia: Reo-International-Liberia Joins Fight Against Covid-19 - Donates Medical Supplies to JFK Hospital

13 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of REO-International- Liberia Office has stressed the need to give better wages and equip Health care workers during this time of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Decent work in the health sector according to Mr. Eric Olson is fundamental to ensuring effective and resilient health systems.

"The health sector is essentially about people; without health workers there can be no health care," Mr. Olson said

The comments by the REO-International boss were contained in a special statement delivered on his behalf by his Office Manager Madam Edina Kai- Lewis during the presentation of medical supplies to the John F. Kennedy Hospital, Monday, July 12, 2021.

Madam Kai-Lewis quoted Mr. Olson as saying that the supplies are meant to equip doctors and nurses at the country's Referral facility as Liberia battles the new variant of the Coronavirus.

Items donated by Office include eight fingertip blood oxygen monitors and 10 NO Touch digital thermometers.

Receiving the medical supplies, the administrator of JFK Hospital Madam Laurene Hawa- Nyenpan thanked Mr. Olson and the Reo-International family for the donation during this period of crisis in the country.

Madam Hawa-Nyenpan who termed the donation as timely assured that the items donated would be used for the intended purpose.

According to Health authorities, Liberia is reporting infections on average each day, 62% of the peak -- the highest daily average reported on July 8. There have been infections and related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Mr. Olson has rallied Liberians against COVID-19 noting that the active involvement of every Liberian in the fight against COVID-19 is heavily needed at this time.

He wants Liberians to continuously observe all health protocols, including regular hand washing and wearing nose masks.

