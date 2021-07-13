Liberia: Sidike Bility's Lawyer Says Ex-Wife's Husband Has Criminal Record to Have Custody of the Children

Monrovia — Civil Law Court "A" at the Temple of Justice has reserved ruling in a Bill of Information filed by Sidikie Bility in which he's requesting the court to grant him permanent custody of his children (name withheld).

Judge Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay of the Civil Law Court on Monday, July 12, after listening to legal arguments regarding the Bill of Information announced in open court that final judgment will be done at a later date.

Prior to Judge Gebisay's decision, Cllr. M. Wilkin Wright, lawyer to Sidikie Bility and former Judge at ECOWAS Court had informed the court that arrangements for sharing of custody between the parents is not working in the best interest of the children.

He said the husband of Sidike's ex-wife (Romeo Clarke) is a criminal who was convicted by Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice for stealing from UBA bank Liberia in a landmark US$1.3 million syndicate. 'You want the children to be in the custody with you and your husband who is a convicted criminal so that he can teach them criminality; that wouldn't work,' stated Cllr. Wright.

The renowned Liberian lawyer said both Warti and her husband are currently living off Sidike's apartments given them after the divorce including their current residence that was built by Sidike Bility.

He argued that the only reason the duo wants the kids is to continue to milk Mr. Bility and continues to live their lavish social media lifestyle. The lawyer maintained that issues raised in their returns about 2017 and dates before the marriage are all issues she condoned while married to Mr. Bility and cannot be used at this stage of the court proceeding.

He said the Domestic Relations Law of Liberia provides that when parents of minors live in a state of separation, the father of the children or the husband of that marriage has priority of custody of those children, requesting the court to grant the kids such freedom of being with their dad. He maintained that the law provides that all cases involving issues relative to minor, the best interest, general wellbeing and welfare of the children should always be the foremost concern of the court stating that his client, Sidike Bility, CEO of Green Petroleum is capable of such responsibility.

Cllr. Wright explained that from the commencement of the custody sharing arrangement up to present, Mr. Bility's former wife has constantly and consistently taken the children to school very late or sometimes not at all especially every Monday leading to the school officially writing the father and having concerns.

Cllr. Wright said Madam Warti Robertson Clarke is in the constant habit of leaving the children at home unattended and unsupervised by an adult to the extent that the younger brother put an object in the ears of his older brother, something which led to him seeking medical attention at a health facility.

The astute lawyer stated that the respondent (Children Mother) lives in an adulterous and abusive relationship that is dangerous for the children.

He explained that on a particular night as she and her current husband fought, she drives the kids at 4am to their father which suggests she lacks everything of a capable mother to take care of the kids.

He claimed that Madam Warti does not have the financial capability to take care of the children because she does not have a job or other visible means of income and has never worked in her life and as such she will be dependent on Mr. Bility to support his children and her unborn child begotten of another man maintaining it's dangerous to entrust the kids in her care.

Lawyers representing Madam Warti Robertson- Clarke said decision for custody of children under the Domestic Relations Law and the question of children's right provided for in the Children's Law and other statues of Liberia is predicated and tenaciously hinged to the best interest of the children.

"This being the case, respondents vehemently contend that Mr. Bility is morally unfit to perform such parental, moral and legal and natural duties, and therefore prays your honor to deny his request for permanent custody of the minor children," the lawyer said.

The lawyers said as the result of the moral unfitness of Mr. Bility the Judge should grant their client permanent custody for the best interest of the innocent children.