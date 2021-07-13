Liberia: Accountability Lab Liberia Launches National Youth Sustainable Peace Policy Framework of 2030 Agenda Project

Monrovia — Accountability Lab Liberia (AL Liberia) with funding from UNDP has launched the project, "Promoting Sustainable Peace through National Youth Policy in the Framework of the 2030 Agenda project".

According to a release under the signature of AL Liberia's Country Director, W. Lawrence Yealue, II, the project is intending to directly contribute to the key strategic interventions identified in Liberia's National Youth Policy and Action Plan 2019-2023, by providing capacity-building support to youth-led organizations in Bomi, Bong, Grand Bassa, Grand Gedeh, and Montserrado Counties enabling them to lead peacebuilding efforts; promote youth participation in decision-making, and removing obstacles that affect the full contribution of youth to society.

The overarching objectives of the project, the release noted, are to support the sustainability of local youth-led organizations through crisis, including COVID-related constraints; strengthening local partnership with ownership by youth-led organizations, movements, and networks to support youth's positive role in peacebuilding and to foster youth inclusive and safe spaces for dialogues to design youth inclusive and response policies and build trust between youth and government.

During the project, which is expected to last for seven months, (June-December, 2021), AL Liberia will work in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) at the county level to identify and vet the participating Civil Society Organization (CSOs)/Community Based Organizations (CBOs), as well as participate in a youth peacebuilding research activity and national stakeholders' forum involving policymakers and national leaders.

The release further that AL Liberia will also work with the other United Nations (UN) agencies and the UN Governance pillar at the central level, and alongside a network of youth volunteers.

The project is a set to deliver capacity building initiatives for 20 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) in the five counties mentioned, building networks among youth-led CSOs/CBOs to drive local development and Peace-building initiatives; and creating linkages for youths to engage in larger policy-making processes.

This, the release added, will be done by providing the space for collaborative learning and dialogue between young people and other relevant stakeholders to find solutions to collective challenges around Peace-building.

Excerpt: "AL Liberia realizes that the stake of young people in peace-building is increasingly important, and involving different demographics in the national conversations is necessary to strengthen peace and security. Also, building youth resilience, providing opportunities to reduce their vulnerability, and allowing them to understand signs, risks, and consequences of conflict are all imperative for sustainable peace in Liberia, and key to ensuring lasting social cohesion and harmony."

The project activities, according to AL Liberia, will cover allocation for small grants program for 10 CSOs (2 from each county) with in-kind support and capacity building, and working with program participants to craft and develop their applications, Youth Innovation Labs, as a way to develop creative youth-driven ideas for peace-building and youth coalition building.

AL Liberia will work to expand and strengthen existing youth coalitions through a youth-led communication campaign and efforts to bolster national networks; Research on Policy Issues, as a way to assess existing mechanisms and public policies for youth, and the level of youth engagement in Liberia through a process to document the existing mechanisms for sustained youth contributions to peace and social cohesion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About Accountability Lab Liberia (AL Liberia)

AL Liberia is a registered non-profit organization that belongs to a network of national organizations under the Accountability Lab Global platform in ten countries around the world. The Lab here in Liberia strives to make governance work for everyone by enabling ordinary Liberians to use information and knowledge to hold people in power to account and help to unleash positive social and economic change through collaboration and partnership, supporting youth change-makers to develop ideas for integrity in their communities and by extension, building a movement of active citizens and responsible leaders across Liberia.

The organization began its work in Liberia since the Lab was established in 2013, and since then, it has been flexible and adaptive according to the context.