Mozambique: Public Service Inspectors to Enforce Covid-19 Measures

13 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) has urged the general inspectors of the Public Service to join enforcement efforts intended to secure strict compliance with the restrictive measures to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

The appeal was made on Monday in Maputo by INAE inspector-general, Rita Freitas, addressing the Public Service board of inspectors, which has decided to step up actions to enforce preventive measures and include the mandatory use of face masks in crowded places, frequent hand washing or sanitising, and physical and social distancing of at least one and a half metres.

"There are sector inspections, but our aim now is to unite for a common cause. When we are all united and work in concert, we will reinforce the inspections across the country," Freitas said.

Currently, besides INAE, sector inspections from the Ministry of Health, the police and the municipalities ensure compliance with every preventive measure against Covid-19.

Questioned about the growing number of social events in a private environment, she said that INAE, with nearly 300 inspectors, has no capacity to inspect each and every establishment across the country, which is why it decided to join hands with the inspection of every sector of the Public Service.

She regretted the increase of social events, in private houses or on farms, but INAE has no mandate except for commercial establishments that have not been complying with the restrictive measures and, when surprised by the authorities, most of them shut their doors.

"The legal framework makes INAE intervention very difficult, so we would like to request every citizen to fully comply with the measures put in place by the government for everyone's sake," she said.

Disobedience of the restrictive measures is a crime punishable with up to 15 days in prison, which can be converted into fine. Non-compliance with the measures by economic operators is punishable with suspension of activities for between one and three months, depending on the severity of the infringement.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X