Mozambique: Public Service Inspectors to Enforce Covid-19 Measures

Maputo — Mozambique's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) has urged the general inspectors of the Public Service to join enforcement efforts intended to secure strict compliance with the restrictive measures to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

The appeal was made on Monday in Maputo by INAE inspector-general, Rita Freitas, addressing the Public Service board of inspectors, which has decided to step up actions to enforce preventive measures and include the mandatory use of face masks in crowded places, frequent hand washing or sanitising, and physical and social distancing of at least one and a half metres.

"There are sector inspections, but our aim now is to unite for a common cause. When we are all united and work in concert, we will reinforce the inspections across the country," Freitas said.

Currently, besides INAE, sector inspections from the Ministry of Health, the police and the municipalities ensure compliance with every preventive measure against Covid-19.

Questioned about the growing number of social events in a private environment, she said that INAE, with nearly 300 inspectors, has no capacity to inspect each and every establishment across the country, which is why it decided to join hands with the inspection of every sector of the Public Service.

She regretted the increase of social events, in private houses or on farms, but INAE has no mandate except for commercial establishments that have not been complying with the restrictive measures and, when surprised by the authorities, most of them shut their doors.

"The legal framework makes INAE intervention very difficult, so we would like to request every citizen to fully comply with the measures put in place by the government for everyone's sake," she said.

Disobedience of the restrictive measures is a crime punishable with up to 15 days in prison, which can be converted into fine. Non-compliance with the measures by economic operators is punishable with suspension of activities for between one and three months, depending on the severity of the infringement.