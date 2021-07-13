Zimbabwe: Zim Records 59 Covid - 19 Deaths

Features Writer

Zimbabwe recorded 59 new Covid -19 deaths to bring the total deaths to 2 185 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the country recorded 67 765 cumulative cases, 2 185 deaths and 45 617 recoveries as at July 11.

The deaths are from the country's nine provinces except Masvingo.

There are 912 new local Covid-19 cases.

A total of 4 505 Covid -19 tests were conducted as at the same date.

According to the Ministry, as of July 11 2021, a total of 9 361 people received their first vaccine doses bringing total of 895 980 people being vaccinated with the first dose vaccine.

A total of 4 916 people have received their second dose as at the same date bringing the total to 595 417 people since the start of the vaccination programme in February.

Some of the hotspots include Karoi, Chegutu, Kariba, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Mazoe, Murehwa, Marondera, Kwekwe, Chiredzi and Masvingo.

The national recovery rate now stands at 67 percent

The country is now on national lockdown level 4.