Zimbabwe: Doorman Rallies Swimmers for Olympic Games

WITH just a few days before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gets underway, Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson Tracey Doorman is confident their swimmers will give their best.

The Games are running from July 23 to August 8.

Zimbabwe is fielding five athletes from rowing, swimming, athletics and golf.

Swimming is providing two athletes - Donata Katai and United States-based Peter Wetzlar.

Katai is competing in 100m backstroke and Wetzlar is going for 100m freestyle.

Doorman said it's important for them to have their swimmers taking part at the Games.

"We know that they will give their all on this Olympic stage. We wish both athletes all the best, every success and look forward to the reports we receive.

"For any sport code Olympics and World Champs are the goals that are in everyone's mind and on their radar. It is very important in promoting our sport and of course in the careers for the athletes and coaches who attend such events," said Doorman.

Zimbabwe got two slots from FINA under the universality system and Doorman says the level of competition locally is the major drawback to attaining qualifying times.

"We have talented athletes who have the potential to qualify, but the level of local competitions doesn't give them the "push" they need to achieve them (qualifying times) locally. We have the coaches who have the expertise and experience.

"Sadly it means for our athletes looking outside our borders for exposure and the push for qualification, it's the reality. This has financial implications of course," said Doorman.

Katai and coach Lindsay Tudor-Cole are expected to leave for Japan on July 17. Wetzlar is also scheduled to leave from his base in the United States on the same day.