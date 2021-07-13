South Africa: Excellent Teamwork Results in Speedy Arrest of Alleged Robbery Suspects

13 July 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Graaff-Reinet: Excellent work by Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre (OCC) members resulted in the arrest of five suspects who allegedly robbed a local businessman in Church Street, Graaff-Reinet on Monday, 12 July 2021.

It is alleged that at about 12:50, the businessman arrived at the bank when he was approached by five armed suspects who robbed him of a substantial amount of cash.

Graaff-Reinet OCC members were swift to respond and followed up on information at a house in 7 de Laan, Graaff-Reinet, where they arrested the five suspects and recovered the cash.

All suspects between the ages of 27 and 61 years are expected to appear in Graaff-Reinet Magistrates' court soon.

