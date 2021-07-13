Namibia: 'We Would Be Better Off As Vendors'

Ndapandula Mwemba (38) has been making a living by selling fruit and vegetables from a container since she was retrenched from her job at a restaurant last year.

However, the Windhoek City Police on Wednesday confiscated her goods and shut down her business.

She says this happened a few times in the past two weeks. Mwemba keeps returning to the same container as she has nowhere else to sell her products.

She is not the only one in this predicament.

Four other similar businesses were also shut down on Wednesday, due to not being in possession of certificates of good standing.

Mwemba, a single mother of three, says they buy their products from Otavi, Mariental and Tsumeb and resell them at Stop and Shop, an informal open market at Okuryangava, in Windhoek. If the circumstances allow, she says they are able to import products that are not readily available in Namibia.

"They took the things from the containers and told us to follow them to the Wanaheda Police Station to pay a fine so we can get our products back," Mwemba says.

She says when they reached the station, neither the officers, nor their goods were there. A police officer at the station informed them that the officers had "other matters to attend to" and would only return later, she says.

Mwemba says she was surprised to see officers only confiscating goods from containers and not from street vendors.

They say they pay rent, which can be as much as N$5 500 a month to keep their containers on the market property.

Thomas Shaningwa (40), also a container owner, says he cannot pay rent without selling goods.

"If they take our things, what are we supposed to sell? Which money are we supposed to pay the fines with, and how are we supposed to pay rent to continue running our businesses?" he asks.

He shows The Namibian an essential-service certificate, which he says he also presented to the police after they advised him to obtain one.

He says the police took 23 bags of potatoes of 10 kg each, 10 bags of lemons of 7 kg each, and three boxes of apples.

Shaningwa says it is easier for vendors to do business than for container owners.

Another container owner, who requested anonymity, says the police visit the market under the guise of looking for essential-service and fitness certificates, which he does not have.

"Last year in June, the town planning council told us to apply for fitness certificates. We did that according to the laws set by them. They came to inspect and said it had been approved," he says, yet he has still not been issued a certificate.

The container owner claims the police are involved in the process of awarding fitness certificates.

"Now they are coming to shut down the businesses. It seems the police are telling the municipality not to issue certificates to certain businesses," he says.

He says his container came with a fitness certificate, but he was told to apply for a new one.

City Police chief Abraham Kanime says businesses operating from containers are not authorised to do so in the area.

"When I followed up, I found out that the owner of that property leased the property to the people selling inside the containers. They then put up the structures on the pavement, which is not approved," he says.

Kanime says the reason container owners are not issued fitness certificates is because sub-leasing is illegal.

He says the container owners were issued letters from the building control department to stop operating in this manner and to remove their containers.

Kanime denies that the police do not return confiscated goods.

If this is the case, he says the container owners should follow up with him.