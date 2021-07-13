Namibia: Hope Prevails for 500 Coastal Residents in Need

Close to 500 coastal residents receive much-needed food parcels through the Hands of Hope Foundation (HoH), a non-profit organisation at Swakopmund, on a monthly basis.

Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration (RMR) has collaborated with HoH to supply food and basic hygiene products to those who are financially severely affected by Covid-19.

"Giving is not about a donation, it's about making a difference," Katrin Kärner, RMR's exploration manager, said at the handing over of the donation last week.

HoH concentrates its efforts mainly on families with disabled children, single mothers, as well as the elderly, and those who have family members with illnesses such as severe diabetes or who have special dietary requirements.

"We spread hope in various ways, be it via food, medical assistance, training or counselling. The generous donation by Reptile ensured daily meals for many households in our affected communities," said Sarel Carstens, HoH's logistics and admin manager.

Reptile Uranium Namibia, which is part of Australia's Deep Yellow company, plans to apply to the Ministry of Mines and Energy to convert its exclusive prospecting licence in part to a mining licence for the Erongo region.

According to company spokesperson Sugnet Smit, RMR hopes to start with construction towards the second half of 2023.

The construction phase would take approximately 18 months to complete before commissioning and commencing with operations.

This is subject to regulatory approval, as well as the issuing of the mining licence.

"Furthermore, economic considerations, time for acquiring equipment and a plant, engaging a suitable workforce, and the price of uranium would dictate the start of construction," Smit says.