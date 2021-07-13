Namibia: Three Arrested for Murder

13 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THREE people, including a 50-year-old woman, were arrested on Monday after allegedly assaulting and stabbing to death a 35-year-old man.

The incident happened at Ondalae location in Okafitu Kashipyopyeni village in Omusati region.

Omusati regional commander, commisioner Titus Shikongo said the deceased had an argument with one of the three suspects while they were at cuca shops which escalated into a physical fight.

Shikongo said the three suspects, whose age range from 21-50, jointly beat the deceased with palm tree branches while stabbing him in the chest and abdomen multiple times with a pocket knife.

The deceased, who died at the scene, has been identified as Erastus Anduundi Shitalangaho (35) from Ombaalume village.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X