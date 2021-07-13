Namibia: Three Arrested for Murder

THREE people, including a 50-year-old woman, were arrested on Monday after allegedly assaulting and stabbing to death a 35-year-old man.

The incident happened at Ondalae location in Okafitu Kashipyopyeni village in Omusati region.

Omusati regional commander, commisioner Titus Shikongo said the deceased had an argument with one of the three suspects while they were at cuca shops which escalated into a physical fight.

Shikongo said the three suspects, whose age range from 21-50, jointly beat the deceased with palm tree branches while stabbing him in the chest and abdomen multiple times with a pocket knife.

The deceased, who died at the scene, has been identified as Erastus Anduundi Shitalangaho (35) from Ombaalume village.