South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Drugs in Bellville and for Business Robbery in Harare

press release

The vigilance of police officers resulted in the arrest of a suspect for the possession of drugs in Bellville yesterday.

Police members attached to the Cape Town Tactical Response Team were busy with routine patrols at about 10:20 near to Voortrekker Road, when they noticed an unknown male exchanging something with a passer-by. The members stopped and searched the man, and found drugs in his possession. The suspect was interrogated after which his flat was searched. A total of 224 sachets filled with Methamphetamine and 10 packets filled with dagga were confiscated.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and detained. Once charged he is expected to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates' court on a charge of illegal possession of drugs.

In an unrelated matter, committed police members reacted on information of a business robbery after six armed suspects held employees at gunpoint at a local business in Harare.

The members pursued the available leads they received, and moments later they apprehended two suspects and recovered two loaded 9mm pistols. Further interrogation of the two suspects led to the arrest of three more suspects, where two mobile phones were recovered that were taken during the robbery. All five suspects aged between 24 and 33 respectively were arrested and detained.

Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' court on charges of business robbery, possession of illegal and prohibited firearms and ammunition as well as possession of stolen property.