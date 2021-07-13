Namibia: Covid-19 Delays Arrest of Female Cop On Rape Charge

The Windhoek police have delayed the arrest of a female police officer who is wanted in connection with the alleged statutory rape of a teenage boy.

The suspect allegedly had unprotected sex with the victim, who is under the age of 16, on several occasions in a house where people were mourning a prominent business person last month.

The Namibian is in possession of the case number after the incident was reported to the Windhoek police on 25 June.

A source says the police have been reluctant to arrest the suspect.

"We are not sure why it is taking them so long to arrest her. One officer, who is working close to the case, says when they went to arrest her last week she claimed to be in isolation," the source says.

Police chief inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga says the suspect will be taken into custody soon.

"The suspect will only be arrested after recovering from Covid-19," he says.

The victim is said to be the son of a family friend, who was helping to cook and clean the house while the deceased's family was mourning.

The police officer and the boy were sleeping over at the deceased's house.

The suspect, who is related to the deceased, was offered a different room, which she allegedly turned down.

"There was plenty of room in the house, but that one happened to force herself to sleep in the room where the boy was sleeping with his mother, and ended up doing it there. We suspect she must be drugging the people in the house as well by putting sleeping tablets in their tea," the source said.

According to the source, the victim did not reveal what happened.

The source says his mother became suspicious when the suspect, who was sitting next to her at some stage, received a call from her son.

The suspect is said to have stood up and gone elsewhere to entertain the call.

"The mother saw it was her son who called the woman, because she gave her the boy's number. But the woman went to talk far from her," the source says.

When the boy was interrogated during a family gathering, he revealed what happened.

The suspect could not deny the incident, the source says.

In a video seen by The Namibian, the suspect admits she has been sending the boy provocative messages.

"I am not denying that I have not spoken to the child. I was just being naughty. I don't deny that I acted naughty with the child over the phone. That I will not deny. I said it. I wanted to just tease him, but I didn't mean it. Everything I said [telephonically] I didn't do," the suspect is heard saying.

By the time of going to print the source claimed the suspect's family met with the boy and his mother to negotiate a financial settlement in exchange for their silence.

"People have no shame, they even have the audacity to now say the boy enjoyed the act," the source says.