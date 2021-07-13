Namibia: NWR to Cut Salaries, Working Hours

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has opted to reduce its employees' basic salaries and working hours from August in an attempt to keep the company afloat over the short term.

This comes as a result of the negative effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the tourism industry and the local economy.

However, NWR says it continues to engage the Ministry of Public Enterprises and its stakeholders on mapping a way forward.

In a statement on Friday, NWR's management said the last 16 months have been the most challenging period the company has ever experienced.

According to its management, each company within the sector has implemented various measures to safeguard operations and employees' livelihoods.

NWR in September cut the basic salaries of its board, managing director and senior management by 25%.

In line with the Labour Act, NWR will be reducing the remuneration and working hours of its employees from job grades A1 to F1 for a period not exceeding three months starting in August.

The company's management said NWR and the Namibia Public Workers Union agreed on suspending salary increments for 2019/20; suspending normal overtime, Sunday and public holiday payment, and other allowances and benefits from 27 March last year up to date.

NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama said the decision was not an easy one to make, since the company hoped its previous measures and a possible uptick in travel during their high season would improve the situation.

"However, in the current circumstances where cases are rapidly increasing and affecting Namibia as a travel destination, we do not foresee a marked improvement any time soon. Therefore, the reduction in hours and basic salary is geared towards giving us some leeway to continue operating in these challenging times," Ngwangwama said.

All these efforts were made to safeguard the well-being of its employees and the business, he said.

Since the dawn of Covid-19, tourism to Namibia has dwindled and was set to improve this year.

However, with Namibia's third Covid-19 wave curently sweeping the country, many tourists are said to have cancelled their trips to Namibia.

Towards the end of June, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany listed Namibia as a 'variant concern' country, which means that Namibia is classified as an area where people are at particularly high risk of infection due to the widespread occurrence of variants of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the United Arab Emirates suspended travel from Namibia to the country on around that same time to limit the spread of Covid-19. This is with the exception of transit and cargo flights. France had also suspended Namibians from travelling to that country.