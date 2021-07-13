Sudan: Minister Orders Barricades Removed to 'Normalise Life in Port Sudan'

Port Sudan — Sudan's Interior Minister, Lt Gen (police) Ezzeldin El Sheikh, who is visiting Port Sudan for an on-the-ground inspection of the security situation, has given a directive that barricades should be removed and streets reopened in Port Sudan "for life I the city to return to normal within 24 hours".

The city has seen large-scale unrest and tribal clashes over the last week. During a tour on Monday by the ministerial delegation, that is visiting Port-Sudan to inspect the security situation on the ground at the tribal dispute area in the northern part and the eastern parts of Port-Sudan, and to express condolences to the victims of these events, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The Wali (governor) of Red Sea state, Abdallah Shangarai, affirmed his government commitment's to provide aid and logistic support to the joint forces that arrived in Port-Sudan.