Burundi President in DRC for a Three-Day State Visit

13 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye arrived Monday in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a three-day state visit where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde.

He is expected to have a meeting today with President Félix Tshisekedi which comes almost 2 weeks after the meeting in Goma between the Congolese President and the Burundian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Mr. Albert Shingiro.

Beyond the good neighbourly relationship that both heads of state intend to strengthen between their countries, security and economic issues will be addressed during the meeting.

President Tshisekedi has recently signed agreements between DRC and Uganda on the construction of infrastructure and between DRC and Rwanda on the exploitation of gold.

Agreements to be signed during the meeting could include the construction of the railway between Gitega (Burundi) and Kindu (DRC), on a line that will allow the evacuation of products to Uvinza in Tanzania.

This issue had already been raised in June 2019 between Félix Tshisekedi and President Pierre Nkurunziza, former Burundian head of state, who died in June 2020.

Congolese traders from South Kivu have requested President Félix Tshisekedi to help in the facilitation of trade between the two nations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X