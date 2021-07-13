Namibia: Freezing Weather Expected

Keetmanshoop — The meteorological service said Namibians should take the necessary precautions to shield against very cold conditions expected to hit them during the course of this week.

According to Odillo Kgobetsi from the Namibia Meteorological Service, these low temperatures are caused by the arrival of a strong, cold front system from the southwestern parts of South Africa.

Very cold conditions are expected in the south, central and eastern regions, with frost. Elsewhere, sunny and mild to warm temperatures are expected.

"This front system will bring in a cold air-mass overnight with showers into Namibia as from 12 July," he said.

He added that as a result, cold to very cold conditions are expected in the south, central and eastern regions, with frost.

"Small stock and crop farmers should take the necessary precautions," Kgobetsi warned.

Minimum temperatures will vary from minus three degrees Celsius in Gobabis, minus two degrees at Rehoboth, Buitepos and Windhoek, and to freezing point at Aroab today.

Kgobetsi also warned that Namibians should not only rely on online weather apps, but always check out the local meteorological office's weather forecast.