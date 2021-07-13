Namibia: Gipf Appeals to Members to Stay Home for Safety

In line with the very challenging times we are in due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increase in positive cases and deaths throughout the country, the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is appealing to all its members to kindly stay home and make use of our online platforms to access GIPF services, unless in need of an emergency service such as a funeral benefit claim.

GIPF services can be accessed via telephone on 061- 205 1000, or any of our regional office telephone lines. You can also email us on info@gipf.com.na, or access our services on our members' portal on www.gipf.com.na

Members should note that funeral benefit claims are considered an emergency service. Thus, the GIPF requires members to submit funeral claims in person or by courier as the claims need to be accompanied by original certified supporting documents such as a death certificate, cause of death certificate, ID of the deceased member, ID of the claimant, marriage certificate (if married), and a bank confirmation letter. If the deceased was not married (single member), two declarations of oath from two independent family members are required, as well as a declaration from the claimant that he or she is claiming on behalf of the family.

We are a call away, so please call us for any enquiry pertaining to advice on your pension benefits. Amongst the specific services that you can obtain via email are Income Statements; Benefit Statements; Tax Certificates; Certificates of Existence (COE); and Proof of Studentship.

Our operating hours are 08h00 to 16h30, Monday to Friday. By staying home, you are not only protecting yourself, but also protecting the lives of our staff members.

* Hilkka Mbako is GIPF's Manager: Client Services