South Africa: Civil Unrest and a State of Inconsistency - Deal Urgently With the Root Causes of a Violent Society

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The lawlessness and anarchy didn't start over the past weekend, it started when officials and elites were allowed to ride roughshod over the poor and disenfranchised without sanction. The rule of law means nothing if only selectively applied and used only to subdue the masses of our people.

Looking at the scenes of unrest unfolding around the country, a quote by Noam Chomsky comes to mind: "So long as violence from below is condemned while violence from above is ignored, you can bet that the former will continue."

The #FreeZuma protests are merely the spark that ignited the powder keg that is South Africa's inequality and an inconsistent application of the rule of law. It cannot be that state officials and those in power have continuously thumbed their nose at the law by getting away with acts of corruption at the expense of the country's citizens, with no consequence.

Even when the country was brought to its knees by Covid-19, state officials and their cronies continued to pillage state coffers whose sole purpose is to provide constitutionally mandated services to the country, such as a functional public health system able to respond to a pandemic, safe sanitation in schools so...

