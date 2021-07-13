Namibia: Disabled Oshikoto Girl Needs a Wheelchair

A 33-year-old unemployed woman from Onanyege village in the Omuthiya constituency is finding the going tough as she is raising her 12-year-old disabled daughter, who is in need of a wheelchair.

Ruusa Nepando is appealing to the public to assist her only daughter with a wheelchair as the one she is currently using does not fit her anymore because she has been using it since birth. She got it through a Good Samaritan, who noticed the condition of her child.

Nepando gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl in 2009, but could not understand the condition her baby developed soon afterwards.

"My child was born normal, but then suddenly developed a condition where she could not move her arms and legs. I took her to hospital, and was later referred to a physiotherapist. This did not help, and instead the condition deteriorated," explained the distraught mother.

She said because of her daughter's condition, she is unable to leave her alone at home to go job-hunting.

"I am appealing to Good Samaritans to please assist me with a wheelchair for my daughter, because I cannot afford to buy one. The N$250 grant that she receives can also not cater for all her needs," she added.

Nepando said she would be accepting any kind of assistance, be it food, diapers or clothes to help take care of her daughter, who is still using diapers due to her condition.

*Josephina Mwashindange is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Oshikoto region.