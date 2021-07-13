Mozambique: Electricity to Reach Over Ten Million More Households By 2024

President Filipe Nyusi on 1 July pledged that over ten million households will have access to electricity in their homes for the first time by 2024 in the framework of the "Energy for All" Programme, intended to secure universal access to electrical power.

President Nyusi reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving this goal at the inauguration of a power supply system in Macate district, in the central province of Manica. This cost US$238,000 disbursed by the government and will benefit 250 households. Presently, 66 connections have been established.

"Six months ago, I announced the abolition of the electricity connection fee, a move intended to fast track new connections and hasten the achievement of universal access to energy. We are not only encouraged but enthusiastic with the results attained so far. About 500 new consumers are connected to the national grid, every day," President Nyusi said.

Since the elimination of the fee, he added, 115,317 households have been connected, while neighbourhoods and other public spaces have been illuminated, thus transforming the lives of many Mozambicans.

"Macate is now in a position to improve its production

levels and we would like to urge the district to step up such levels to justify the investment we have made," the President stressed, pointing out that the impact of electricity goes beyond the economic front. Energy answers the consumption needs of households and its availability will leverage the use of health and education facilities, thus boosting the quality of life.

Because of these reasons and the urgent need to shake up the productive sectors, President Nyusi advised the local government to spread the productive use of electricity, by promoting investment in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, fisheries, and agro-processing.

The darkness into which Macate used to plunge every night is a thing of the past, and so President Nyusi asked every resident to safeguard the correct functioning of the system and ensure the longevity of the equipment, taking into account that it is a collective asset.