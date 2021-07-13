Mozambique: Adb Appoints New Country Manager

The African Development Bank (ADB) on 7 July announced the appointment of Cesar Augusto Mba Abogo as Country Manager for Mozambique. He will take up his post on 16 August, replacing the incumbent, Pietro Toigo.

Cesar Augusto Mba Abogo is an economist from Equatorial Guinea who has specialised in natural resource economics, development economics, public policy, and international negotiations. From April 2019 to October 2020, he served as Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Finance. According to a press release from the ADB, "he was appointed during challenging times and was mandated with articulating a people-centric strategy for equitable and sustainable economic diversification".

Commenting on his appointment, Abogo said "we are currently at a historic crossroads in the history of our continent, and I am excited at the prospect of making my contribution to the African Development Bank, our flagship development institution".

He added, "I look forward to boosting the Bank's activities in Mozambique, a country with a culture and history that I have been passionate about for decades".

Cesar holds a Master's degree in Human Development and Governance, from the Universidad Oberta de Cataluna (Spain), and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Universidad de las Islas Baleares (Spain). He is currently doing a PhD in African and International Studies at the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain.

Commenting on his appointment, ADP President Akinwumi Adesina pointed out that the new representative "is a seasoned and respected economist, with extensive public sector management experience".

Adesina added, "having served in different capacities in the Government of Equatorial Guinea, he brings strong experience in working with national, international and non-governmental partners. His experience and skills will serve the Bank well in Mozambique".

The African Development Bank financed its first project in Mozambique in 1977 and since then has focussed on supporting projects covering agriculture, transport, water and sanitation, energy, communications, mining, and finance. Its total active investment in Mozambique, as of October 2020, was just under US$1.4 billion.