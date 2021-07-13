Tanzania: Nine Covid-19 Unit Staff At Dar Airport Suspended for Absenteeism

13 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Permanent Secretary Prof Abel Makubi has suspended nine staff at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA)'s COVID-19 Testing Unit in Dar es Salaam for absenteeism.

The PS made the decision after paid an impromptu visit to the international airport to inspect Tuesday to inspect various government's health directives at the facility.

The Permanent Secretary was displeased to learn that the nine were absent at their respective working station without a prior notification to their immediately supervisors.

