Tanzania: Tigo Supports Clubfoot Treatment in Tanzania

Tigo has donated 220m/- to CCBRT as part of its commitment to assist health facility in eradicating clubfoot and ensuring quality, accessible treatment for all.

This contribution also serves as a public awareness initiative about the importance of following up with a treatment to ensure recovery and preventable disability.

Speaking during the press briefing held at CCBRT, Tigo Managing Director, Simon Karikari said, "Our donation further cements our commitment to supporting the communities where we operate.

Clubfoot treatment in the country is a topic that needs publicity and as a respectable telecom firm we are here today to change the narrative, we need community participation and will-power to ensure every child with clubfoot in Tanzania receives timely and quality treatment using the Ponseti Method as a gold standard treatment hence providing them with equal opportunities to lead active and productive lives."

The CCBRT's Chief Executive Officer, Brenda Msangi said, "Tigo Tanzania has set an example of the key role that the private sector plays in alleviating and resolving societal problems.

CCBRT has over the years been able to tackle one of the most challenging aspects of clubfoot treatment ensuring continued follow-up treatment.

Through Tigo's innovation and support, CCBRT's SMS reminder platform can send mobile reminders to clients to promote follow up so that patients are fully treated, with little or no risk of reversal. I would, therefore, like to urge other private sector players to follow their lead."

Recognizing the power and potential of SMS technology to improve patient communication and follow-up, CCBRT partnered with Tigo to develop an SMS patient reminder platform.

Launched in 2013, it is an essential component of clubfoot care as attendance at weekly castings and follow-up appointments is crucial for successful treatment.

The platform sends SMS reminder messages to the parents and caregivers of all clubfoot patients, both four days, and one day before their scheduled appointments. It has helped CCBRT significantly reduce the dropout rate.

The last three years of this partnership has seen close to 1,500 new clubfoot cases with children benefiting from life-changing Ponseti Method clubfoot treatment and hundreds have received life-changing surgeries at CCBRT.

This years' donation aims to identify at least 800 new clubfoot cases and support treatment including follow up for many more clubfoot patients.