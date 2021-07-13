Tanzania: Covid-19 Vaccine Is Voluntary, Zanzibaris Assured

13 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR Second Vice- President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has stressed that vaccination against Covid-19 is purely voluntary and safe as guaranteed by our medical experts.

He said that Covid-19 vaccine is already available in Zanzibar, and whoever wants to be vaccinated against the pandemic can have the jab voluntarily.

"It is purely voluntary and safe as guaranteed by our medical experts," said Mr Abdulla during a meeting over the weekend with clerics from Islam and Christian religious leaders to discuss current social challenges facing Zanzibar community.

Mr Abdulla further said that Covid-19, at its third wave, is a threat necessitating urgent measures including concerted efforts to address and mitigate effects.

He said that the government with advice from medical experts and World Health Organisation (WHO), has approved voluntarily vaccination.

"Do not mislead people with false information. No one will be forced to have the vaccine," Mr Abdulla said. However, he asked the religious leaders to promote health precautions, which will protect people from contracting the disease and the likes of cholera and malaria.

On his part, Zanzibar Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has said that priority is currently given for health staff and workers in tourism industry- hotels and entry points, who routinely get into contact with people, who may be Covid-19 carriers.

The Minister of State- President's Office (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance), Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman commended the religious leaders for attending the meeting, saying they have a critical role to play in the ongoing war against Covid-19 and abuse of children.

The meeting was organised by the Mufti's office of Zanzibar with support from UNICEF and the Tanzania Interfaith Partnership (TIP), where several participants spoke on the need for Covid- 19 vaccine, observing health precautions, and reinforcing war against use of illicit drugs and abuse children and women.

Clerics Fr Phillip Munguti from Anglican Church and Sheikh Samir Dhulfikar from the Ulamaa Council said that healthy nation/people remains prerequisite in building and maintaining peace and stability of a country.

"Since, the government has approved Covid-19 vaccine; people shouldn't ignore and give false statements. "Religion also teaches us about being afraid of dangers like coronavirus, and that once one is afraid it is better to seek help.

The help is having vaccines to be protected," said Sheikh Shaaban Bathash, supported by Mr Munguti urged his fellow clergy to apply the same efforts in preaching to the public to avoid evil deeds.

Speaking on behalf of UNICEF, Mr Lawrence Oundo- deputy representative for UNICEF- said that in addition to the war against Covid-19, clerics are in a better position to help address underage marriages, and violence against children and women making Zanzibar an uncomfortable place for the vulnerable groups.

He said "We all know there is no cure for Covid- 19, hence the importance of focusing on prevention.

The government will lead on a rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, the only protection that exists. We all have a role to play in ensuring people know how to stay safe, but your role as religious leaders is one of the most profound."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X