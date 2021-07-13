Tanzania: Tirdo Unveils New Drug to Heal Respiratory Problems

13 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — As the fight against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (Tirdo) has developed a drug - known as 'Buyegi' - which can treat conditions related to respiration.

A person just needs three drops of Buyegi and steaming to heal a number of respiratory diseases.

The traditional medicine has been proven by the National Institute for Medical Research that it is safe for human consumption.

Speaking yesterday at the 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Mr Bahati John from the Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (Tirdo), said the volatile oil product was made from eucalyptus and mint oil.

"This drug heals people with breathing problems within a short time," he said, adding for the medicine to work, a person can drink it in tea or water.

He added: "If a person has a headache and muscles pains, he/she can rub it on top and he/she will recover soon."

People, who took the drops, said the drug had an immediate effect.

When some of them inhaled the volatile oil, they said they got an almost instant breathing relief.

"It's not a game, this thing if you just move it around the nose tears come out," said Roma Juma, a resident of Kimara who visited the booth.

According to her, she had been suffering from frequent flu and coughs, but since taking the drug, she feels better.

"By the time I got here I had all the symptoms of the flu because it was dusty enough, I was given this medicine and I tried to just move it around my nose for a few seconds and I felt better immediately," she said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X