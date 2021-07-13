Mozambique: Third Wave of Covid-19 Hits Mozambique

13 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Health authorities have announced that on 10 July the Covid-19 pandemic broke two sinister records - for the number of new cases diagnosed in a single 24 hour period, and for the number of people hospitalised with the disease at any one time. On that day, 1,686 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, surpassing the earlier record set 6 July when 1,458 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The worst day before this month was 29 January, with 1,275 cases.

The Health Ministry announced that 15 Covid-19 deaths were reported on 10 July - eight men and seven women, all Mozambican citizens aged between 24 and 83. Nine of them died in Maputo city, four in Tete, one in Manica and one in Inhambane.

There were 84 deaths in the first ten days of July, considerably higher than the combined figure for all of May and June, which was 66 deaths. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique now stands at 962, with the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique being 87,935.

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital facilities has risen to 351 - the highest number since the start of the pandemic. 260 of these patients (74.1 per cent) were in the capital city, Maputo. There were also 28 in Tete, 25 in Sofala, 16 in Matola, 11 in Manica, five in Gaza, three in Inhambane, and one each in Niassa, Nampula and Zambezia. Cabo Delgado remains the only province where no Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

Maputo hospitals are now running out of beds for Covid-19 patients. Both Maputo Central Hospital and the Polana-Canico General Hospital have warned that their capacity is almost exhausted. Beds are still available at the Mavalane General Hospital, the third hospital in the city with facilities for treating Covid-19.

